Controversy trails death of newly posted DPO in Ondo

Controversy is currently trailing the death of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) attached to Yaba Police station in Ondo town, Ondo West Local government area of the state, DSP Mustapha Aminu at the weekend.

The deceased, Daily Trust learnt was only transferred from Irele division to Yaba last week.

Although the Ondo state Police command said the officer died in an auto-crash while going back to Irele to see his family, police sources however, said he died in controversial circumstances.

A source close to Yaba police station said the deceased was facing some administrative challenges in his new station, adding that a fetish object was last week placed in front of his office.

The source said this necessitated an emergency prayer meeting to tackle any misfortune among the officers.

The source claimed Mustapha who was hale and healthy before going to bed on Saturday later died in his sleep at Irele where his family stays.

But the spokesman for the Ondo state command, Femi Joseph dismissed the claim that DSP Aminu died in his sleep.

Joseph said the deceased officer, described as very hardworking died in a car crash at Omifon axis, in Odigbo local government area of the state on his way to Irele after the close of work.

According to him, his car somersaulted severally and he died at the spot.

He also described as mischievous, reports that a fetish object was placed in front of his office last week