Emenalo Quits Chelsea ..,the cold wars & controversies

Nigeria’s former defender, Michael Emenalo has resigned from his role as Chelsea’s technical director.

The former Nigeria international has been a key figure behind the scenes at the club for the past ten years.

He worked in the scouting and coaching departments before being promoted to his current role in 2011, taking over responsibility for Chelsea’s player recruitment and youth department.

Arguably owner Roman Abramovich’s most trusted lieutenant, Emenalo has often been viewed as a controversial figure at the club.

the Ex-Rangers player moved to Israel from the Nigerian league where he met Super Agent and Adviser to the Chelsea owner, Phi Zahov, who introduced him to Roman Abramovich.

He had a close relationship with former Chelsea Manage, while in Israel and was later to join Chelsea, where he was reunited Avram Grant During his decade at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have won a host of major honours but have had ten different managers in that time.

He has survived many board room battles in the past, especially with former Manager, Jose Mourinho and lately Anthonio Conte, who both wanted him sacked into to have more control over transfer policies.

He fell out with the current Mnagae during the last winter transfer window, when the Italian Gaffer believed the member of the 1994 Nigeria’s world cup team, was a cog in his transfer demands.

Conte refused to shake hands with Emenalo on Sunday after his side’s 1-o victory over Manchester United and observers were of the view that the crack in the team is inconcealable.

Emenalo is understood to have a friendly relationship with current boss Antonio Conte but there have been reports of tensions behind the scenes over the club’s transfers

Report said the 52-year-old, was the fall guy for the three-way power battle with Conte and director Marina Granovskaia, who ‘do not see eye to eye’, and informed Abramovich on Monday he was stepping down.

Chelsea confirmed his departure on Monday with a short statement which read: “Chelsea Football Club today announces that technical director Michael Emenalo has decided to stand down from his role.”