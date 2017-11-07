First Of Its Kind Exhibition, Ota Trade Exhibition 2017 Berths In Ota

Organiser of the Ota Trade Exhibition 2017 (OTE), Perfect Brands has announced that this year’s fair scheduled to hold from Thursday 30thNovember to Sunday 3rd December, 2017 at Ijamido town hall in Ota, Ogun state, is aimed at supporting Nigeria’s quest to achieve a virile industrialised economy by providing a platform for the nation’s short and medium scale entrepreneurs,SMEs.

According to Chief Executive Officer, Perfect Brands, Fisayo Ajibola, the theme of the fair “Providing Veritable Platform for Commerce and Industry Growth” is apt and timely in the face of the current economic realities which underscore the need for diversification and inter-sectoral synergy.

Ajibola, during the unveiling and public presentation of the OTE 2017 prospectus, called on all industry players to support the efforts of the local government in making Ota, the business hub of Ogun state a force to reckon with.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, HON. (Prince) Bashir Oladele Adeniji said the he is delighted to be hosting this exhibition at this crucial time in our country when the economy is undergoing a recovery from the harsh realities of an economic recession. He stated that he is very optimistic that this exhibition will impact positively on the socio-economy of Ota and its neighbors as it will further open up Ota to world and position it towards maximizing its full potentials as the industrial and commercial nerve center of Ogun State.

“The Exhibition will bring people from all works of life to Ota from manufacturers to vendors and shoppers and this is good for us all. Everyone will benefit when the biggest and quality brands come to display in Ota. Our government is looking forward to this and we enjoin everyone to embrace the unique opportunity and make the best out of it. We as a government will continue in our effort to ensure the ease of doing business”, Hon Adeniji added.

The exhibition project coordinator Abiodun Ogundele also disclosed that 50,000 visitors and over 500 exhibitors across the countries were expected at the general consumer fair billed to last 4 days.

“The fair will close with a gala night and an interactive session that will afford experts, business owners and other stakeholders the opportunity to discuss ways to position Ota as the mainstream of commercial activity in Ogun State and as well network in a relax atmosphere” Ogundele assured.

Ota trade exhibitionis an annual fair that will have multinationals, local manufacturer, SMEs among others showcase their services and products to the whole world at large. It will also be an avenue for companies within and outside Ogun state to have a firsthand feel of their consumers and intimate them with their product and services.