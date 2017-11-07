Husband,24 ,Killed Wife,21, with Cutlass in Bayelsa

The Police in Bayelsa State have arrested a 24-year-old man, Vincent Edwin, for allegedly killing his wife Joy, with a machete.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at Boro Camp, Kaiama, in the Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government Area of the state.

Joy was said to have gone fishing with her neighbour, Juliet Philip, when the husband attacked and killed her with the machete.

It was gathered that the motive behind the husband’s action had yet to be ascertained.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the killing.

Butswat said, “On November 5, 2017, at about 8.30pm, one Edwin Vincent, a native of Uwheru, in the Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, but residing at Boro Camp, Kaima, in Bayelsa State, attacked and killed his wife, Joy, 21 years old.”

He said the suspect had been arrested and he had confessed to the crime, adding that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the motive behind the murder.