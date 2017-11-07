Tribunal convicts 3 civil servants for non-declaration of assets

The Code of Conduct Tribunal on Tuesday in Abuja convicted and sentenced three federal civil servants for non-declaration of assets.

Danladi Umar, the Chairman of the tribunal held that the court’s decision hinged on the guilty plea by the defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nuhudson Joshua, Ofuogu Dikede and Faith Agu pleaded guilty to the charge of non- declaration of assets.

Mr. Umar gave a fine of N10, 000 to each of Joshua and Dikede while Agu was given N15, 000 fine.

The chairman ordered that the fine be paid within 30 days.

“Failure to remit the fines to the court within the stipulated 30 days will cause the convicts to vacate their positions as Federal Government staff,’’ he warned.

NAN reports that a total of 10 out of the 33 other civil servants listed for arraignment beginning from November 7 ,however, had their matters decided in one way or another.

Ibrahim Musa, counsel to prosecution, had informed the tribunal that the convicts failed to submit a written declaration of all their assets and liabilities within the prescribed period of three months.

He said the action was contrary to paragraph 11(1) of the Fifth Schedules, Part One of the Constitution, punishable under Paragraph 18(2) of the Fifth Schedule.

The tribunal had at the instance of the prosecution withdrawn charges against Adebayo E.B, T. Abdulsalam and F. Odeyemi.

NAN also reports that G. Okonji, S. O. Suleiman, B.S. Amusa and Joel Adedayo had their arraignments adjourned until February 21 as they were absent in court.

The civil servants are from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Environment, Nigeria Geological Survey and National Orientation Agency.