Yudala set for Black Friday for 11/11–12/12

Ahead of its Black Friday sales tagged 11/11-12/12, which runs from November 11 till December 12, 2017, Yudala has restated its status as the best source of guaranteed genuine products and best prices nationwide with shoppers in line to enjoy millions of amazing offers and surprises all through the period.

Yudala 11/11-12/12, an annual promotion, will run online @www.yudala.com and offline in every Yudala store nationwide.

The much-anticipated promotion will offer Nigerians not only a huge assortment of genuine products sourced directly from the manufacturers, but also a bold promise of unmatched best prices nationwide.

“Yudala 11/11-12/12 is the biggest Black Friday campaign to expect in Nigeria this year. We are not only assuring Nigerians of quality products which we are known for, but we are also offering real value for money with best prices nationwide. Best prices for genuine quality products, you cannot get that anywhere else but at Yudala. If you do, we will refund the difference, provided the product is genuine,” disclosed Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Vice President at Yudala.

“We are aware of the yearning of Nigerians, many of whom are tired of poor quality and sub-standard products on other platforms. Most of these disgruntled customers have never looked back after shopping with us.

“Yudala is widely renowned as the best source of genuine products nationwide. This is because we are perhaps the only e-commerce company in the country that can lay claims to having a clear quality products sourcing value-chain, as all our products are sourced directly from Original Equipment Manufacturers. We have staked our reputation on this and we will never disappoint the millions of customers who have come to rely on us for quality.”

Yudala 11-11/12-12 promotion will witness a wide assortment of products across diverse categories, including Home Appliances, Computing, Electronics, Mobile devices, Gaming, Lifestyle/Consumer Goods, Power Solutions, Food, Wines/Spirits, among others, with huge deals and unbeatable price slashes also expected.

Nigeria’s pioneer online and offline e-commerce outfit, Yudala captured the imagination of an entire continent during its first-ever online and offline Black Friday promotion in 2015, which saw the company make history with the drone delivery of the first order placed for its Black Friday sales, the first recorded instance on the African continent. The order for the item, a Nokia Lumia smart phone, was placed by Yetunde Lawal, a staff of Access Bank Plc who was shopping on the Yudala website for the first time.

Since that landmark feat, Yudala has not looked back on its mandate of delivering genuine products and services to its consumers – a mission it has continued to fulfil with a series of innovative promotions including an on-going Master Brand campaign tagged Yu Live Well.