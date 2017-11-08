Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
FG ‘ll soon receive $300m Abacha loot from Jersey Island

The government of Jersey Island says the $300m stashed within its territory by the late military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, will only be released to the Nigerian Government directly, not through any third party.

The Minister and Attorney-General of Jersey Island, Robert MacRae (QC) disclosed this on Tuesday during the ongoing 7th Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, holding in Vienna, Austria.

MacRae spoke at a side meeting with the Nigeria delegation led by the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, according to a statement on Tuesday

The Jersey Attorney-General stated that with the negotiations holding between Jersey, Nigeria and the United States in respect of repatriation of the $300m loot, the process “must be government to government cooperation”.

The EFCC was accompanied to the meeting by four members of the Nigeria delegation.

