Maradona begins TV show tagged “Hand of God” Dec 1

Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on state television in Caracas on Monday (November 6) where the sport’s legend announced plans to host his own television programme during the 2018 World Cup on Venezuela’s Telesur.

Maradona joined the president during a televised meeting between Maduro and Venezuelan state governors.

Telesur’s website published a story saying the show will air its first episode on December 1, the day FIFA will hold the draw for the group stages for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The programme will be called, “From the Hand of 10,” a play on Maradona’s jersey number as well as the famous “La mano de dios” or “Hand of God” from the 1986 World Cup when Maradona and Argentina beat England in the quarter-finals. The programme will be called, “De la Mano del Diez” in Spanish.