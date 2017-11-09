JAMB delists 72 CBT centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said that it delisted about 72 designated Computer-based test centres for engaging in various acts of misconduct during the 2017 Unified Tertiary and Matriculations Examination held in different parts of the country.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this in Lagos at a meeting with the CBT owners and operators from the 36 states of the federation on Wednesday.

Oloyede said JAMB decided to delist the centres after it discovered that the operators extorted money from some candidates and engaged in other grievous actions, including an attempted rape in a particular case, during last year’s examination.

He said, “Some centres collected the sum of N1,000 from each candidate as entrance fee, while a worker in a particular centre attempted to rape a female candidate. We have delisted 72 of such fraudulent centres and banned some for life.

“We are dealing with the perpetrators at an individual level, such that they cannot even abandon the delisted centre to set up a new one in another name. We have sent their names to the Corporate Affairs Commission.”

The registrar noted that about 90 per cent of failures recorded in the 2017 UTME were due to the fraudulent activities of some CBT owners, adding that they would be held culpable if they failed to expose the bad eggs among them.

Oloyede also revealed that JAMB raked in over N100m from the errors made by candidates while filling their application forms in 2017. To put an end to this, he added that the management had resolved that henceforth, all codes would not be corrected after candidates had submitted their forms.

“Yes, we are looking for money, but we are not looking for filthy money,” he said.