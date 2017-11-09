Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Photos from the 8th day fidau prayer for Bola Tinubu’s late son, Jide

Photos from the 8th day fidau prayer for Bola Tinubu

 Today, Wednesday 8th November 2017 is the 8th day fidau prayers for late Jide Tinubu son of APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

Members of the Tinubu family, clergymen from various religious groups, members of the Lagos state executive council led by the chief of staff to the executive Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, members of the national assembly, members of the Lagos state house of assembly, chairmen of local government in Lagos state, members of local government legislative councils in Lagos state, political associates, market men and women, members of the press and love ones all gathered at Sunday Adigun street, Alausa, Ikeja Lagos by Ikeja Shopright mall for the 8day fidau prayer of late Jide Tinubu in Lagos.

See more photos below…

