S/ Eagles training hard in Rabat ahead Algeria match

The Super Eagles on Wednesday held their second training session at the team’s Rabat camp ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria and Tuesday’s friendly against Argentina.

Reports says that the players were put through their paces by fitness coach Jean Luc Royer during warm-up, before training earlier on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper coaches Alloy Agu and Enrico Pionetti also took Ikechukwu Ezenwa and new call-up Francis Uzoho through an intensive session.

However, Turkey-based midfielder Mikel Agu did not train with the rest of the squad and is out of the team’s upcoming games against Algeria and Argentina owing to injury.

A statement on the team’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday had said: “Turkey-based midfielder Mikel Agu is out of our upcoming games against Algeria and Argentina. We’ll miss him.”

Team head coach Gernot Rohr was quoted as saying after the team’s training on Wednesday that the two upcoming games against Algeria and Argentina were very important.

“All the games are important. It’s true that we have already qualified for the World Cup, so the result is not the most important.

“What is important in this game is to play a good game. We always play to have a good game and achieve a good result,” he said.

The coach added that the games against Algeria and Argentina would also be a good opportunity to see players who did not play so much in the qualifiers.

The team will have their final training session on Thursday before taking on Algeria in their last qualifier game in Constantine on Friday.

The Super Eagles will face the Fennecs at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui from 8.30 p.m. Algeria time.

The Nigerian team will on Saturday move to Krasnodar in Russia, where they will face Argentina in an international friendly on Tuesday.

(NAN)