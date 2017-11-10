Ambode launches System to help track BRT buses

Queues of Lagosians dot numerous BRT bus stops in several parts of Lagos daily, especially at peak hours, while less orderly crowds are normally seen at other bus stops awaiting “yellow buses“ to take them to their destinations.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says he gets unhappy seeing people in the state standing at bus stops without clue of when the next bus will arrive. He spoke on Thursday while launching the Intelligence Transport System (ITS) and e-ticketing for commuters using the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Ambode, who launched the e-ticketing and ITS in Ojota area of the state, said the move was another initiative geared toward proper transport planning.

He said that the technology had been designed to indicate where each bus is; how the driver is behaving; the…