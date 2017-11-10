Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , 10 November 2017

Ambode launches System to help track BRT buses

Younews Ng November 10, 2017 Business, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 31 Views

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says he gets unhappy seeing people in the state standing at bus stops without clue of when the next bus will arrive. He spoke on Thursday while launching the Intelligence Transport System (ITS) and e-ticketing for commuters using the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

 Queues of Lagosians dot numerous BRT bus stops in several parts of Lagos daily, especially at peak hours, while less orderly crowds are normally seen at other bus stops awaiting “yellow buses“ to take them to their destinations.

Ambode, who launched the e-ticketing and ITS in Ojota area of the state, said the move was another initiative geared toward proper transport planning.

He said that the technology had been designed to indicate where each bus is; how the driver is behaving; the…

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

lawyer uk

Britain ends courtroom tradition of wigs and gowns in court

Britain’s lawyers and judges are to break with centuries-old tradition and cease wearing white horse-hair ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.