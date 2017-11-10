Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Buhari meets Christian leaders,’ll meet muslims soon

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The CAN delegation is led by its President, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.

In attendance is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongonu and some cabinet members.

Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad while confirming the meeting on his Twitter handle, said the president will also hold similar meeting with Muslim leaders.

“President @MBuhari has just finished a closed-door meeting with members and leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). He will later hold a similar meeting with leaders of Muslims faithful at the State House,” Ahmad wrote.

