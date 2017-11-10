Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , 10 November 2017

Court orders IGP to unseal peace corps office, awards N12.5m

Younews Ng November 10, 2017 Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 29 Views

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday ordered the Nigeria Police force and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to unseal the headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria

and pay a damage of 12.5 million naira for illegally sealing the office.

The Nigeria Police had on February 28, invaded the new headquarters of the corps, alleging that the corps was parading itself as a paramilitary agency.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Gabriel Kolawole explained that, the police could not prove its case of illegality against the corps and lacks the locus standi to seal the corps office without the permission of a competent court of jurisdiction.

He discarded the allegation that the corps was parading itself as a paramilitary agency and ordered the police to unseal the premises of the corps with immediate effect.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

lawyer uk

Britain ends courtroom tradition of wigs and gowns in court

Britain’s lawyers and judges are to break with centuries-old tradition and cease wearing white horse-hair ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.