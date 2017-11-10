Court orders IGP to unseal peace corps office, awards N12.5m

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday ordered the Nigeria Police force and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to unseal the headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria

and pay a damage of 12.5 million naira for illegally sealing the office.

The Nigeria Police had on February 28, invaded the new headquarters of the corps, alleging that the corps was parading itself as a paramilitary agency.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Gabriel Kolawole explained that, the police could not prove its case of illegality against the corps and lacks the locus standi to seal the corps office without the permission of a competent court of jurisdiction.

He discarded the allegation that the corps was parading itself as a paramilitary agency and ordered the police to unseal the premises of the corps with immediate effect.