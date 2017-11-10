Court refuses to quash Evan’s kidnapping trial

A Lagos High Court in Igbosere has dismissed two applications by suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans seeking to quash the charges of kidnapping against him.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo rejected Evan’s contention that the court has no jurisdiction to try him.

The court ruled, among others, that there was sufficient ground for a prima facie case against Evans and second defendant Victor Nonso Aduba.

Justice Taiwo held: “I have read the proof of evidence. The court is the view of this court that there is sufficient reason to proceed. I find that this court has jurisdiction to try the charges. This application is subsequently dismissed.”

Evans and Aduba are standing trial on four counts of conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of weapons on one charge.

The case is still ongoing.