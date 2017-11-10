Scripts Of Teachers Who Failed Primary 4 Test in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has made public some of the scripts of teachers who failed the competency test conducted for all public school teachers in the state.

Some 33,000 public school teachers took the exam in October and 21,700 failed.

The gross failure by the teachers prompted Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to sack those who failed.

The government then announced a massive recruitment in the state for 25,000 new teachers to fill the vacant position of sacked teachers, a move condemned by the Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

In response to the outcry, the Kaduna State government released some scripts of the failed teachers via the official Twitter account of the state governor.

Governor El-Rufai, while making public the scripts, added that the “court of public opinion” should determine whether the teachers who failed the primary four competency test are fit and should be allowed to continue teaching