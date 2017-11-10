Why JAMB Banned Use Of Wristwatches In Exam Centres

Determined to curb irregularities and malpractices, in its examinations, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday, revealed that it has introduced electronic signal jammer and will henceforth ban candidates from bring in wrist watch, eye glasses, pen amongst other devices in the examination hall.

The registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this at a meeting with CBT owners from the 36 states on the new regulations introduced by JAMB for 2018 examination.

The registrar maintained that 90 percent failure recorded in 2017 UTME examination emanates from the CBT centres owners, adding that they would be culpable if they fail to expose bad eggs among them this years.

According to Oloyede, “We found out that there were abuse in the conduct of last year examination such as extortion of candidates, attempt to rape candidate. We have delisted those we suspected.

“Some centres collected N100, 000 for entrance fee while a candidate who was almost being raped in one of the centres. We have delisted 72 centres as a result of various atrocities. We have sent their names to CAC.”

Oloyede, stressed further that the CBT centres must be up and doing in the 2018 conduct of CBT examinations, saying holding rooms must be in good proximity to the exam hall.

His words: “In order to curb irregularities and malpractices, electronic signal jammer will be introduced and candidates will not be allowed to bring in wrist watch, eye glasses, pen amongst other devices.

“During examination, communication signals from, into and around the exam centre shall be restricted through the use of electronic signal jammer.

The JAMB registrar emphasised that examination conducted in CBT centres without monitoring will not be paid for, just as it said that make-shift CBT centres are not allowed.

He opined that all CBT centres must have internal toilets, saying there will be no room for candidates to be going outside the exam hall to urinate.

The registrar who frowned at various ways CBT owners generates money for themselves said the integrity of JAMB and Nigeria is at stake, stressing that all centres must comply accordingly.