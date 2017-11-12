Obasanjo says PDP, APC wobbling parties

What is the difference between twelve and half a dozen?.that is Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s analysis about the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress.Both he said need to be rejuvenated for Nigeria’s democracy to be strong.

Obasanjo, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, made the observation when he received one of the PDP national chairmanship aspirants, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, on Saturday in Abeokuta.

The former President said the ruling and opposition parties needed to be strengthened for the country’s democracy to be salient and strong.

He said, “I have also said that the two parties that are there, the one in government and the one in opposition, are both wobbling parties.

“I still believe that the two wobbling parties can still be made strong,” Obasanjo said.

The ex-president re-emphasised that he was no longer interested in partisan politics in Nigeria.

He said he left the PDP when he discovered that the party had been destroyed beyond what he could be associated with at that point.

Obasanjo said there was no reason the PDP should not have ruled Nigeria for 50 years as believed by some people, but that the party caused its own problem.