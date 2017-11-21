Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wizkid announces birth of third child?

Younews Ng November 21, 2017

27-year old Nigerian pop star, Wizkid has a third child- a baby boy- with his US based manager, Jada Pollock.

Pollock gave birth weeks ago in London but has kept mum about it.

The self-proclaimed starboy raised speculations on Monday when he teased inquisitive fans with a post via his Twitter page.

He wrote, “Zion Ayo-Balogun”, alongside emojis of baby feeding bottle.

Wizkid and Jada are said to have been in a secret relationship for quite some time.

On her birthday, the Ojuelegba sensation, posted a picture of her saying, “Happy Jada Day”.

Wizkid won three awards; Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best West African male artiste at the 2017 All Africa Music Awards which held in Lagos.

About Younews Ng

