Wizkid announces birth of third child?

27-year old Nigerian pop star, Wizkid has a third child- a baby boy- with his US based manager, Jada Pollock.

Pollock gave birth weeks ago in London but has kept mum about it.

The self-proclaimed starboy raised speculations on Monday when he teased inquisitive fans with a post via his Twitter page.

He wrote, “Zion Ayo-Balogun”, alongside emojis of baby feeding bottle.

Wizkid and Jada are said to have been in a secret relationship for quite some time.

On her birthday, the Ojuelegba sensation, posted a picture of her saying, “Happy Jada Day”.

Wizkid won three awards; Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best West African male artiste at the 2017 All Africa Music Awards which held in Lagos.