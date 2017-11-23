Sadiq Daba set for treatment in UK

Veteran actor Sadiq Daba who has been reportedly diagnosed with leukaemia and prostate cancer is about to be flown to the UK for intensive treatment.

Daba had complained about shortage of funds, hence, colleagues and friends rallied around to raise funds for him.

Ace broadcaster Soni Irabor, who was among those rallying support for the ailing artiste, made the announcement on his Instagram page — iraborsoni- adding that enough funds had been gathered for the actor.

A total of N10.5 million had so far been raised as at Monday morning.

Irabor wrote: “It’s time to say thanks to you all; Sadiq Daba is set to move out for the UK where he will start treatment.

“While we say thanks, we say please let’s not be stuck midway with this, we still need more from you.

“The account is still up and we look forward to receiving from you. God bless you.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sadiq Daba is a Nigerian actor and former broadcaster.