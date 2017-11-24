Anyim, and his wife are answering questions over N13b cash raised for the Centenary Project?

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Anyim Pius Anyim and his wife., 20 firms and others are being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud in the massive project.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is said to have disregarded the opinions of former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Bala Mohammed and former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN) on the project.

According to a document, 37 investors subscribed to the project, which was floated to mark the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern protectorates in 1914 by the late Sir Frederick Lord Lugard, the first Governor-General of Nigeria.

In all, $80, 750,000 (N13, 162, 250,000 then) was paid by investors.

Precious Integrated Company Limited owned by Mrs. Anyim was given 5% equity worth N815m for rendering services in kind.

The land acquired for the project was 1, 264, 78 hectares and N1, 410, 178, 599.59 earmarked as compensation for 3,868 land owners, who got N1, 234, 747, 076, 000 paid as compensation; N697, 015, 863 is yet to be paid to land owners

The document said: “Anyim was the SGF and the coordinator of the Centenary City Project, which was meant to be privately owned. Any interested investor was asked to pay $5million equity.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan, through the then FCT Minister, approved the allocation of 1, 264, 78 hectares for the city. But the FCT used the allocation to acquire 5% equity in the city and the premium of the land was put at about N8billion.