Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , 26 November 2017

Chelsea football team escapes plane crash

Younews Ng November 26, 2017 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 27 Views

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has talked about the alarming” flight they persevered from Azerbaijan on Thursday morning after Qarabag game.
Their plane was compelled to make two endeavors at landing as a result of awful climate.

Conte said he had been scared by the events, after Chelsea’s chartered plane encountered stormy conditions at Gatwick airport.

The Italian, who has already been critical of the scheduling that saw his team make a 6,000 mile round trip to Baku 48 hours before facing Liverpool in the Premier League, said his players finally landed at 6am.
“It was a lot of wind and we tried to land the first time but it was impossible.
“Then the captain tried again and the second time it was positive. As you know in these circumstances you feel a bit afraid, you are a bit scared, but the captain was very good.
“It was a problem to land. I think that to get to your house at 6am is not simple. It’s not simple then to rest and recover for only one day and to prepare for a big game.
“It’s not right, I must be honest. But we have to do it and today we had a good training session and we tried to prepare the game very well,” he said.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Capture-38

Popular Ekiti broadcaster shot dead while hunting

Popular independent broadcaster in Ekiti State, Ganiyu Lawal, was at the weekend shot dead while on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.