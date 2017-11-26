Oritsefemi stages grand wedding in Lagos

Ajegunle-born music star, Oritsefemi, sealed his union to Nabila Fash at a society wedding, which was open to all in Lagos.

Tagged #ON2017, Oritsefemi’s wedding which is currently ongoing at The Ark, Lekki, Lagos, has gold and purple as the colour code of the day. The couple had a private civil wedding in April, this year, and the groom has been outspoken about his love for Nabila, who is a PR expert working with Multichoice.

The couple has also made it known to all that their wedding will be a carnival. Nabila recently showed of the cows they are preparing for their guests – she showed off four cows on Instagram and added that more are coming.

The couple have also kept fans updated about how the plan to have as many people as possible come celebrate with them on their special day.

The couple had their tradtional and white wedding today.

Oritsefemi even placed an advert on a billboard in Lekki, Lagos, to announce his wedding .