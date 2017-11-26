Popular Ekiti broadcaster shot dead while hunting

Popular independent broadcaster in Ekiti State, Ganiyu Lawal, was at the weekend shot dead while on a hunting expedition.

Lawal, a presenter of Yoruba programmes on radio stations, was killed by unknown persons.

The sad incident occurred at Apepe Farm Settlement in Araromi Oke in Ekiti East Local Government Area.

The 42-year-old has been buried in his hometown, Igbemo, in Irepodun/Irepodun Local Government Areas according to Islamic injunction.

The member of Freelance Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), Ekiti State Chapter was survived by a wife and three children.

A source close to the deceased’s family disclosed Lawal decided to go into the bush and return before 10pm after holding a meeting with his hunting friends.

Friends and relatives became worried when he didn’t return as promised with his mobile phone also unreachable.

It was gathered worried relations reported the case at Ilasa Police station, forcing them to embark on a search.

Reports later reached his associates and relatives that the body of a man was discovered beside the bush by villagers going to the farm on Saturday morning.

Police and some of the relatives ran to the scene to meet the lifeless body of Lawal with bullet wounds.

Ekiti State Police Command spokesperson, Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Adeyemi revealed the assailants went away with the hunting gun of the deceased.

He said the command has launched investigation into the murder, urging members of the public to assist the Police with information that could lead to arrest of the perpetrators.