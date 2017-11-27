Atiku’s fleet of 2019 PDP campaign buses unveiled

The campaign buses were parked in a residential compound, probably awaiting the ex-VP’s much expected declaration of a PDP return – The buses were also inspected by some of Atiku Abubakar’s supporters

– The pictures come just as the PDP confirmed that it is in talks with the former vice president to return to the party after resigning from the ruling APC As moves go on within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get former vice president Atiku Abubakar to return to the party, photos have emerged of a fleet of campaign buses carrying his face in Niger state.