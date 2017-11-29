Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Buhari closes rank with Tinubu, leaves for Abidjan with him

Younews Ng November 29, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari is believed to be closing ranks ahead 2019,Tinubu  thought by many to be having frosty relationship with him was with him, as he left for Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire to attend the European Union-African Union (EU-AU) summit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected at the meeting to be attended by other African leaders.

The President left with All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governors  Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (Bauchi) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom)

Buhari is expected to participate in working sessions and meet with African heads of state and their European Union counterparts during the summit.

