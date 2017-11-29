FG repatriates 242 Nigerians from Libya

Following several ‘save our soul’ messages from Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya, the Federal Government has responded to the maltreatment of its citizen in the country.

Nigerians numbering 242 from Libya were returned to the country on Tuesday evening. The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos on Libyan Airline plane.

A recording artist, Nikki Laoye, was at the airport along with officials of National Emergency Management Agency, International Organization of Migration and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons to receive the Libyan returnees.

One of the Nigerian Migrants from Libya couldn’t walk, He was bodily carried off the plane by one of his friends (a fellow migrant),” the artiste wrote as caption to a video she posted on her IG page.

“NEMA had a wheelchair and fully functional Ambulance on standby which was used for a quick evaluation and transportation of the young man from the tarmac.”