Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 29 November 2017

FG repatriates 242 Nigerians from Libya

Younews Ng November 29, 2017 News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 36 Views

Following several ‘save our soul’ messages from Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya, the Federal Government has responded to the maltreatment of its citizen in the country.

Nigerians numbering 242 from Libya were returned to the country on Tuesday evening. The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos on Libyan Airline plane.

A recording artist, Nikki Laoye, was at the airport along with officials of National Emergency Management Agency, International Organization of Migration and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons to receive the Libyan returnees.

One of the Nigerian Migrants from Libya couldn’t walk, He was bodily carried off the plane by one of his friends (a fellow migrant),” the artiste wrote as caption to a video she posted on her IG page.

“NEMA had a wheelchair and fully functional Ambulance on standby which was used for a quick evaluation and transportation of the young man from the tarmac.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

tinubu-buhari

Buhari closes rank with Tinubu, leaves for Abidjan with him

President Muhammadu Buhari is believed to be closing ranks ahead 2019,Tinubu  thought by many to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.