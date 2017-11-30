Buhari acknowledges Tinubu’s usefulness openly

Talks in places that Buhari is trying to parley Tinubu ahead of 2019 got a great boost when President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, brought him “a beautiful piece of information” which he was not aware of.

Buhari, however, did not disclose what piece of information it was but promised to discuss it in detail with the former Lagos State Governor.

“I also thank our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has brought me a very beautiful piece of information which I was not aware of it until I sat down and read it this evening (Tuesday night). Thank you very much for your hard work and I will discuss that paper with you,” he said.

The president said this while interacting with the Nigerian community in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

He is in the country for the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit.

He is being accompanied by Tinubu; Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State.