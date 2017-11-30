Buhari declares for 2019 in Abidjan,Cote d’Ivoire

The proverb that contents of jokes are reflection of intention of the heart has come true as President Muhammadu Buhari hinted that he may run again.

Buhari dropped the hint jokingly while interacting with the Nigerian community in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, even though he did not say if he would run in 2019 when the next presidential election is due.

The President is in Abidjan for the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit.

Apologising for keeping those that came for the interactive session waiting, Buhari said he insisted on Governors Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom State) and Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi State) being present, so that Nigerians in Côte d’Ivoire from the two states would be happy that he was accompanied by their governors and that might earn him votes in future.

He said: “First, I want to apologise for keeping you for too long, sitting; this is because I insisted on the governors attending this meeting. This is why I came along with them so that when we are going to meet you, when you are going to meet the rest of Nigerians, if you tell them that their governors were in the company of the President, I think that will be another vote for me in future. I’m very pleased that they were able to turn up.”

The hall immediately erupted in laughter and clapping.