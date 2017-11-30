Zenith bank set for it’s annual youth parade

As a follow up , the bank said that in a few weeks’ time, it will host its annual Youth Parade, which brings together schoolchildren from around Lagos for a day out with the top management of the bank.

Last year Themed “Inspiring the Child to lead tomorrow”, the 11th edition of the Zenith youth parade in its usual tradition provided a platform for youths to interact and engage with themselves.

It featured live performances from Yemi Alade and Tekno, Indian dance troupe, cultural displays and other forms of entertainment. The event had in attendance Children from various Schools and Orphanages in Lagos. It was an opportunity for young and old to bond and have fun together.

At Zenith Bank, partnership with the youths in the areas of empowerment and development is a culture. This culture has over the years impacted the self-belief of participants and the hope for a brighter tomorrow. Zenith Bank will continue to champion the course of the development of our youth who will be administering our great country tomorrow.