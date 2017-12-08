Buhari believes he ‘ll win Kano in 2019..his reasons?

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared openly that partisan politics of 2019 election has began,therefore he has said Kano is no go area for his rivals when,not if he will be contesting.He described the massive reception for him on his arrival in Kano for a two-day working visit, which started on Wednesday, as a clear message to the opposition that his popularity in the region remained unshaken.

According to a statement on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke at a state dinner held in his honour on Wednesday.

The President said results of the 2003, 2007 and 2011 presidential elections showed that Kano State remained his stronghold.

He stated, “I am overwhelmed with the massive reception I have received and definitely, since this is partisan politics, I think it has sent a clear message to the opposition.

“Even going by the details of the election results in 2003, 2007 and 2011, it was very clear that nobody could even dare to rig my scores from the elections in Kano.

“It has been so consistent and I don’t think I have the vocabulary to express my thanks to the people of Kano.

“I am very grateful to God and the people of Kano for the complete trust you have in me.”

The President noted that during his drive around the city on Wednesday to inaugurate projects, he observed that many of those who thronged the road to welcome him were young people.

He pledged that as a person in a position of authority, his priority is to provide a meaningful future for the teeming youths in the country through education, and the faithful management of the economy and resources.

The President congratulated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on his development strides in the state, urging other political office holders to emulate and support the state governor.

“He is a great politician and I am afraid I am still learning,” the President said.

Buhari reaffirmed that his message at his inaugural address would continue to guide his stewardship to the Nigerian people.

“My problem is Nigeria and I have been involved in almost all the instability Nigeria experienced – the civil war, the coups and counter-coups. That was why I said during my swearing-in that “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.

“Nigeria is my target and I will continue to maintain focus.”