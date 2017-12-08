FRSC restates commitment to accident-free celebration

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to safeguard the right of road users on the highways, especially during the festive period.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Kwara State, Mr. Sunday Maku, made the assertion at the “Ember Months” campaign in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area.

According to Maku, who spoke on the theme of the 2017 Ember Months Campaign “Right to Life on The Highway is Not Negotiable,” explained that every human being is always under continuous threat in many ways, particularly through road traffic crashes.

He said that it was the responsibility of FRSC, as enshrined in the constitution, to ensure rights to life on the highway by road users was adequately protected.

Maku said that the commission had put in place adequate personnel and logistics toward ensuring a crash-free festival.

FRSC Unit Commander in Omu-Aran, Mr. Oluyinka Adetunji, urged motorists to always abide by road traffic regulation in order to reduce accidents and attendant casualty on the highways.

In his remarks, the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Oro Branch, Mr. Jimoh Adeyeye, called for more cooperation and understanding between the commission and members of the association.

He also urged FRSC to exercise restraint on the newly introduced speed limiter, saying that the unimpressive economic situation in the country had impacted negatively on members’ operations.

Also, the Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, Mr. Taiye Adeyemi, solicited for more recognition of his members by the commission.

Adeyemi pledged that his members would abide by the laid down rules and regulations.

In his comments, the Divisional Police Officer, Oro Police Command, Mr. Ogunsakin Oluseyi, said that the commission’s campaign was yielding the desire results.

Oluseyi said that roads in the axes have not recorded any road crash for a long period.