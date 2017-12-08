Messi To Retire 2018

Football star Lionel Messi has admitted that next year’s World Cup in Russia is likely to be his last chance to win a major international tournament for Argentina.

The 30-year-old Barcelona forward is still seeking his first senior trophy with the Albiceleste, having come painfully close in the past three and a half years as a losing finalist in the 2014 World Cup, 2015 Copa America and 2016 Copa America, reports Xinhua news agency.

“People are waiting for this group to leave because it has not won for a long time and those who criticize get tired of always seeing the same faces,” Messi told TyC Sports.