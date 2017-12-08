Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sunday , 10 December 2017

PDP accuses APC of plot to use EFCC @ convention venue

Younews Ng December 8, 2017 Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 35 Views

Ahead of its National convention slated for tomorrow, December 9th in Abuja, PDP has released a statement alleging that the ruling party, APC is planning to use the EFCC to arrest some of its members so they would not attend the convention. Read the party’s statement below

‘We have been reliably informed that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has concluded plans to embarrass our great party by using the anti graft agency, the @OfficialEFCC to arrest and detain key members of our party before the Convention on Saturday December 9, 2017. This is totally unacceptable and another plan of the APC led administration to create a one Party state in the country. The only reason the APC is afraid of a strong opposition in Nigeria is due to the nonperformance and abysmal failures of the party at all levels. We therefore call on all well meaning Nigerians and lovers of democracy worldwide to resist such uncanny attempt to destabilize our hard earned democracy. Nigeria belongs to all us and we must not allow a few people destroy this great country’.

