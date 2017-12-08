Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
THE NIGERIAN AWARDS FOR SPORTING EXCELLENCE DEBUTS IN GRAND STYLE

On Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, the country’s biggest sports awards, the Nigerian Awards for Sporting Excellence (NASE), successfully debut at the Osun Hall of Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. It held in a carnival-like atmosphere. Sports stakeholders from various parts of the country were entertained by the famous Nigerian Football Supporters Club (NFSC) Band, which dished out its popular tunes from the beginning to the end. The event was expertly hosted by Grandmaster Sunny Okim and On-Air-Personality (OAP) Theresa Moses a.k.a Lady T or Tessy Gold. Comedian MC Prophecee CFR further added to the colour with his rib-cracking jokes.

Among dignitaries from the sporting community that graced the event was the legendary Coach Kashimawo Laloko, former National Coach of Nigeria and Gambia, one-time Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and currently Director of the wave-making Pepsi Football Academy. From outside the football community also came a horde of dignitaries, among them Sir Ben Opiah, National President of Knights of Saint Columbus, who stormed the venue with his pretty wife, Lady Joy Opiah.

The event was chaired by sports marketing guru, Mr. Taye Oladimeji Ige, Chairman/CEO of HotSports Network and HS Media Group, a foremost media conglomerate which is currently building the biggest TV production studio in Nigeria.

