How Fayose, Wike corner PDP Convention…winners list

Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayo Fayose have been acussed of imposing Secondus on the party.

A ‘unity list’ (which contained the names of favoured candidates for the 21 positions available for election yesterday)

”The PDP governors and some of our respected elders did their homework and we all agreed to adopt the Unity List which is fair to all.

“We reached a consensus on Secondus and all those on the list as the next members of the National Working Committee.

“The election was a walkover for Secondus and 20 others.

“In fact, some of those who stepped down earlier also adopted the Unity List and mobilized their state delegates to vote along the list.”

Adeniran and some of his supporters walked out of the Eagle Square, Abuja at about 9.11pm in protest against the adoption of the Unity List and compelling of delegates to vote for those on the list.

PDP 2017 Convention Unity List

S/N POSITION NAME STATE ZONE

1 NATIONAL CHAIRMAN PRINCE UCHE SECONDUS RIVERS SOUTH-SOUTH

2 DEPUTY NAT. CHAIR. SOUTH ELDER YEMI AKINWONMI OGUN SOUTH-WEST

3 DEP. NAT. CHAIRMAN NORTH SEN. GAMAWA BABAWA GARBA BAUCHI NORTH EAST

4 NATIONAL SECRETARY SENATOR IBRAHIM TSAURI KATSINA NORTH-WEST

5 DEPUTY NAT. SECRETARY DR. AGBO EMMANUEL BENUE NORTH-CENTRAL

6 NATIONAL TREASURER HON. ARIBISALA ADEWALE EKITI SOUTH-WEST

7 DEP. NATIONAL TREASURER ALH. WADA MASU KANO NORTH-WEST

8 FINANCIAL SECRETARY ABDULLHAI HUSSEINI MAIBASARA NIGER NORTH-CENTRAL

9 DEP. FIN. SEC HON. IRONA ALPHONSUS GERALD IMO SOUTH-EAST

10 NAT. ORG. SECRETARY COL. AUSTIN AKOBUNDU (RTD) ABIA SOUTH-EAST

11 DEP. NAT. ORG. SECRETARY BARR. HASSAN YAKUBU NASARAWA NORTH-EAST

12 PUBLICITY SECRETARY KOLA OLOGBONDIYAN KOGI NORTH-CENTRAL

13 DEP. NAT. PUB. SECRETARY HON. DIRAN ODEYEMI OSUN SOUTH-WEST

14 NATIONAL LEGAL ADVISER BAR. EMMANUEL ENOIDEM AKWA IBOM SOUTH-SOUTH

15 DEP. NAT. LEGAL ADVISER BAR. AHMED BELLO LIMAN SOKOTO NORTH-WEST

16 NATIONAL AUDITOR MAI ADAMU MUSTAFA YOBE NORTH-EAST

17 DEP. NAT. AUDITOR MISS DIVINE AMINA ARONG CROSS RIVER SOUTH SOUTH

18 NATIONAL WOMEN LEADER HAJ. MARIYA WAZIRI KEBBI NORTH-WEST

19 DEP. NAT. WOMEN LEADER UMORU ADIZET AUDREY HADIZAT EDO SOUTH-SOUTH

20 NAT. YOUTH LEADER RT. HON. UDEH OKOYE ENUGU SOUTH-EAST

21 DEP. NAT. YOUTH LEADER UMAR BABANGIDA MAINA ADAMAWA NORTH-EAST.