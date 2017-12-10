Uche Secondus berates APC in acceptance speech

Uche Secondus, the newly elected PDP chairman in his acceptance speech Sunday morning said that APC is not a political party but “a body hurriedly assembled to seize power without a clear cut plan for governance”

According to him, the PDP on the other hand was founded on ideals which reflect the true desire of the founding fathers of Nigeria. He pleaded with all those that has decamped from the party to return back home. And he assure assured all members of the PDP that necessary steps will be taken to avoid a repeat of our past mistakes and thanked them for their support and loyalty.

“In the words of the 34th President of the United States of America Dwight .D. Eisenhower,”If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power”. Judging from this, it is crystal clear to all Nigerians, that APC is not a political party, but a body hurriedly assembled to seize power without a clear cut plan for governance.

“Our party on the other hand, was founded on ideals which are totally in tandem with those of the founding fathers of this great country.

“Those founding fathers had in mind, a prosperous and lasting democracy as captured in the preamble of our constitution clearly stating their desire for a free and egalitarian society.

“Even in our perceived failure of 2015, we chose to to abide by our strong faith in democracy, willingly conceding power to opposition, thereby elevating the democratic status of Nigeria. We are the true democrats!

“I can therefore say without an iota of doubt, that PDP’s contributions to the growth and sustenance of democracy in this country in the last 18 years remain unequaled.

“The best way to celebrate the memories of these founding fathers, is to ensure that the ideals are continuously engaged.

“(At this juncture great PDP leaders and members here present, let us stand and observe a minute silent for our fallen heroes one of whom is our pioneer National Chairman and former Vice President of this country Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON who passed on recently)

“With your mandate I assure you, that all necessary steps will be taken to avoid a repeat of our past mistakes. Indeed we have learnt our lessons and by this convention, we are now set to forge a new path for our great party and Nigeria.

“Under my watch, Internal democracy will be strictly adhered to with a deliberate policy to return ‘real’ power to the people. No more imposition, no more impunity.

“Every member of this party can from this moment, consider him or herself, an equal shareholder in our common destiny. I call on all Nigerians, of all creed and class, to embrace this new PDP and join in this quest for a new Nigeria.

“Particularly, I reach out to our old members who for one reason or the other have left the party, to please come back ‘home’.

“thank you for a worthy contest and being part of history as this marks the first time such a highly competitive contest to produce the leadership of a political party has been held in Nigeria.