Lagos Monarch Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep

A traditional ruler in Ise Town, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, Taibu Ogunbanjo, has crushed his wife, Rotimi Ogunbanjo to death.

Following the development, the monarch has been arrested by the police and is in detention.

The couple, married three years ago, have been having challenges with the marriage, resulting in frequent fights.

Ogunbanjo, who runs a block-moulding factory at Folu, a community in Ibeju Lekki, was said to have had another fight with his wife on December 7, a development that made Rotimi to visit the business premises of her husband, damaging some blocks.

Ogunbajo was reported to have entered his Toyota Highlander and was driving out of the premises in anger when he knocked down his wife.

Rotimi reportedly died on the spot.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Chike Oti, confirmed the development.

Ota said: “We are investigating the matter to find out what transpired between the man and his wife before the incident happened.

“They were having family issues, which led the woman to the block industry to destroy things.

“We want to know whether what the man did was a reaction to what his wife did.

“We believe there is more to the ‘accident’ than meets the eye because there was an altercation between them before the incident occured.”

Ota said the case had been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.