‘PDP humiliates S/West for rejecting PDP in 2015’

The All Progressives Congress, on Sunday, alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party, at its Saturday’s convention, decided to punish the South-West for voting against the PDP in the 2015 elections.

The APC made this allegation in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

It said the failure of the South-West to get the PDP chairmanship was a punishment meted out to the zone by the former ruling party.

The ruling party further said the national convention of the PDP had once again showed Nigerians that corruption was deeply rooted in the PDP’s genes.

The APC explained that the outcome of the PDP national convention did not only reduce the opposition party to a regional party, it also exposed it as a party unwilling to change for the better.

He said, “With revelations of how money-for-votes and systematic rigging were brazenly perpetuated during the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, the All Progressives Congress is mindful of the popular axiom: ‘a leopard cannot change its spots’.

“The abnormalities that trailed the PDP National Convention have further exposed the PDP as a party not ready and willing to change.

“Indeed, the PDP has once again displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA.

“Again, it is tragic that the PDP, which used to pride itself as ‘the biggest political party in Africa’, has now been reduced to a regional party. By frustrating the South-West’s chairmanship candidates, it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to punish the South-West for not voting for the party in 2015.”

At the convention, Prince Uche Secondus from Rivers State emerged as the chairman of the PDP in the early hours of Sunday.

The APC also urged members of the PDP, who could pass “the integrity test”, to join the APC in order to bring about the much-needed change the country deserves.