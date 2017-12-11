PDP makes N113m from sale of forms @ Convention

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raked in over N113 million from the sale of nomination forms to aspirants for various national offices in the December 9 National Elective Convention.

A document revealed that the party actually sold nomination forms to 87 aspirants.

While the party sold forms to National Chairman aspirants for N3 million each, that of Deputy National Chairman went for N2 million, while that of National Secretary and Deputy National Secretary went for N2 million and N1.5 million, respectively.

Others are: National Legal Adviser, National Treasurer, Deputy National Legal Adviser, National Organising Secretary, National Youth Leader, National Publicity Secretary, National Women’s Leader, which sold for N1.5 million each, while positions like Deputy National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Financial Organising Secretary, Deputy National Auditor, Deputy National Treasurer, Deputy National Youth Leader, National Ex-Officios among others were sold for N500,000 each.

Consequently, the opposition party realised N27 million from the nine chairmanship aspirants, N26 million from the 13 aspirants for Deputy National Chairman and N6 million from the three aspirants for National Secretary.

Others are N43.5million from 29 contestants vying for positions of Deputy National Secretary, National Legal Adviser, National Treasurer, Deputy National Legal Adviser, National Organising Secretary, National Youth Leader, National Publicity Secretary and National Women’s Leader.

It also realised N16.5 million from the 33 contenders of Deputy National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Financial Organising Secretary, Deputy National Auditor, Deputy National Treasurer, Deputy National Youth Leader, National Ex-Officios, among others