Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 12 December 2017

PDP Pacifies S/West with promises of SGF or Senate president

Younews Ng December 12, 2017 Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 47 Views

PDP options for the Southwest are as follows: engagement and reconciliation; inclusion of more Southwest leaders in party’s key decisions;  likelihood of appointment of Senate President or Secretary to the Government of the Federation from the zone, if PDP wins the next presidential race; and juicy appointments after 2019 poll.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders are considering options on how to pacify the Southwest geopolitical zone, following protest from its leaders.

The zone failed to realise its bid to produce the national chairman for the first time since the party was formed in 1998 as a result of the opposition from the party’s governors.

A member of the Board of Trustees, who spoke in confidence, said: “The PDP chairman on Monday held a reconciliatory meeting with Chief George. We are hopeful that the healing process will yield fruits.”

National Publicity Secretary Ologbodiyan said: “There are efforts to begin a proper reconciliation in the Southwest and with some of our leaders. We believe it is not in the interest  of all of us to allow the party to be killed.”

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders are considering options on how to pacify the Southwest geopolitical zone, following protest from its leaders.

The zone failed to realise its bid to produce the national chairman for the first time since the party was formed in 1998 as a result of the opposition from the party’s governors.

In a bid to rally support for National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has reached out to aggrieved PDP members.

Jonathan visited his ally, ex-Minister of National Planning Prof. Abubakar Olanrewaju Suleiman, who lost the post of National Publicity Secretary to the “Unity List” candidate, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan.

The former President urged PDP leaders and members to give the Secondus team “benefit of the doubt”.

Secondus himself initiated reconciliation with PDP leaders in the Southwest, meeting yesterday with a former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, in Abuja.

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson was also expected to hold talks with defeated chairmanship aspirant Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

Investigation showed that top leaders of the party, especially the founding fathers, were disturbed by the sidelining of the Southwest in the scheme of things.

The leaders were worried that the number of registered voters in Lagos alone is about 5.8 million, which is more than the figures of Bayelsa, Ekiti, Cross Rivers, Gombe and Ebonyi put together.

It was learnt that while the leaders of PDP might have come to terms with the reality of the emergence of Secondus, they said the party must assuage the “genuine feelings of the Southwest.”.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

police,nigeria

Lagos Monarch Crushes Wife To Death With Jeep

A traditional ruler in Ise Town, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, Taibu Ogunbanjo, has crushed his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.