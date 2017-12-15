Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Saturday , 16 December 2017

NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Tourney Reaches Semi-finals

Younews Ng December 15, 2017 Business, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 32 Views

 Four teams have qualified for the semifinal stage of the Nigeria Football Federation and Zenith Bank sponsored Future Eagles U-13 and U-15 championship.
 East, South South, North West and South West U-15 teams will be playing in the semi-final while North Central, South South, South West and North West U-13 teams are in the semi-finals.
 The U-13 semi-finals will be played first with North Central taking on South South in the first match of the day, while it will be the turn of South West and North West in the second semifinal.
 The U-15 semi-final will see South East team take on South South team and North West against South West later in the day.
 All the matches have been scheduled to take place at the Kano Pillars Stadium, Kano, on Friday (today) starting from 8.00am.
 The final of the U-13 will be coming up at the same venue on Saturday with the U-15 in Lagos on Tuesday, December 19.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

beer

Beer may replace petrol, as Scientists turn Beer to fuel,

 Beer can be turned into fuel and could become a sustainable alternative to petrol, scientists ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.