NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Tourney Reaches Semi-finals

East, South South, North West and South West U-15 teams will be playing in the semi-final while North Central, South South, South West and North West U-13 teams are in the semi-finals.

The U-13 semi-finals will be played first with North Central taking on South South in the first match of the day, while it will be the turn of South West and North West in the second semifinal.

The U-15 semi-final will see South East team take on South South team and North West against South West later in the day.

All the matches have been scheduled to take place at the Kano Pillars Stadium, Kano, on Friday (today) starting from 8.00am.