Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Saturday , 16 December 2017

The Nation wins 10 awards at NMMA

Younews Ng December 15, 2017 Business, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 32 Views

The Nation won the highest number of awards at the 27th NMMA on Wednesday night at the Muson Centre in Onikan, Lagos.

The prizes were from the 29 in the print media category. The Nation had 28 nominations, winning in 10 categories – the highest by any newspaper. The rest were shared among  The PunchNew TelegraphNigerian TribuneBusiness DayThe SunThe Source and Vanguard.

Editor Gbenga Omotoso won  the Dele Giwa Prize for Editor of the Year.

Vintage Press Chairman Wale Edun, in a message to Managing Director Victor Ifijeh, who broke the news to him, said:”Fantastic news.  Congratulations all round. I salute the superb quality of our entire team”.

winners all

•Gbenga Omotoso- Dele Giwa Prize for Editor of the Year
•Adekunle Yusuf- Alex Ibru Prize for Investigative Reporter of the Year
•Taiwo Alimi – Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola Prize for Sports Reporter of the Year
•Emeka Ugwuanyi – Peter Odili Power Reporter of the Year
•Seun Akioye – Olusegun Mimiko Prize for Foreign News Reporter of the Year
•Uguru Okorie – Adamu Mu’azu Tourism Reporter of the Year
•Collins Nweze – Union Bank Prize for Banking and Finance Reporter of the Year
•Collins Nweze – Access Bank Prize for Capital Market Reporter of the Year
•Innocent Duru – Abubakar Imam Prize for Newspaper Feature Writer of the Year
•Betty Abbah- Cecil King Memorial Prize for Print Journalist of the Year

About Younews Ng

Check Also

beer

Beer may replace petrol, as Scientists turn Beer to fuel,

 Beer can be turned into fuel and could become a sustainable alternative to petrol, scientists ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.