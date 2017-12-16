David Mark returns to EFCC on Monday..Why he was arrested

Ex-Senate President, Senator David Mark, was arrested and quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC).so as to account for the campaign cash sent to Benue State by the campaign team of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the build-up to the 2015 presidential election.

While Mark’s camp believes that his arrest by the EFCC had political undertone, a source said the former Senate President may issue a formal statement today (Saturday) on what transpired between him and the EFCC.

It was learnt yesterday that the EFCC had raised a new team to grill the former Senate President on Monday on the alleged campaign cash suspected to have been sourced from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

A top source, who spoke in confidence, said: “Barring any last-minute change of schedule, the ex-President of the Senate has been advised to return to the EFCC on Monday for a comprehensive grilling.

“A team of detectives has been raised to interrogate him. After the session on Monday, the EFCC will then release the details on why Mark was invited.

“So far, we don’t want to take any action which may jeopardise ongoing investigation of the ex-President of the Senate.”

Offering an insight into what transpired between Mark and EFCC officials before he was granted administrative bail on Thursday, a source in Mark’s camp said: “One online medium is talking of money shared to Senators. But when Oga was confronted, he said he had no knowledge of the amount in question.

“He asked the EFCC operatives to show any evidence linking him with the sharing of any cash. These operatives could not produce a sheet of the beneficiaries of the so-called funds.

“Mark has not shown interest in any office in 2019 and they have started hounding him. It is really unfortunate.”

Asked of the next step, the source added: “The ex-President of the Senate may issue an official statement on Saturday (today).”