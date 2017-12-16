Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Obasanjo Bags PhD In Christian Theology

Younews Ng December 16, 2017 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 24 Views

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday bagged a Doctor of Philosophy in Christian Theology from the Department of Religious Studies, Faculty of Arts of the National Open University of Nigeria, Abeokuta Study Centre in Ogun State.
Obasanjo was awarded the PhD after defending his thesis for 163 minutes before a six-man panel.
The thesis is titled: “Resolving the Unfinished Agenda in Liberation Theology: Leadership, Poverty and Underdevelopment in North Eastern Nigeria.”

