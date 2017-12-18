Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 19 December 2017

Estate agent who helped Diezani buy properties in UK arrested

Younews Ng December 18, 2017 Business, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 26 Views

An estate agent who assisted ex-minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to buy properties in the UK has been arrested in Lagos.

Adeyemi Edun was detained upon arrival in Nigeria on Wednesday and is currently being held at the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“He is being held as part of investigations into Diezani’s multiple corrupt schemes,” an official told Premium times

It was learnt that Edun was named in U.S. court documents as having links to an alleged money laundering scandal swirling around Mrs. Alison-Madueke.

The court papers said he had ‘assisted’ various Nigerian businessmen with the purchase of £8.3m of prime London real estate intended ‘for the use and benefit’ of Mrs. Alison-Madueke in March 2011.

 The former petroleum minister is held up in the UK for money laundering.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

fidelity logo

Fidelity Bank empowers 26 Nigerians with N34m

FIDELITY Bank has empowered 26 customers with N34 million including 33 consolation prizes through  its ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.