Estate agent who helped Diezani buy properties in UK arrested
Younews Ng
December 18, 2017
Business, News, Trending, Whistle Blower
26 Views
Estate agent who helped Diezani buy properties in UK arrested slideshow 2017-12-18
An estate agent who assisted ex-minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to buy properties in the UK has been arrested in Lagos.
Adeyemi Edun was detained upon arrival in Nigeria on Wednesday and is currently being held at the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos.
“He is being held as part of investigations into Diezani’s multiple corrupt schemes,” an official told Premium times
It was learnt that Edun was named in U.S. court documents as having links to an alleged money laundering scandal swirling around Mrs. Alison-Madueke.
The court papers said he had ‘assisted’ various Nigerian businessmen with the purchase of £8.3m of prime London real estate intended ‘for the use and benefit’ of Mrs. Alison-Madueke in March 2011.
The former petroleum minister is held up in the UK for money laundering.
Also, property worth billions of Naira seized from her has been forfeited to the federal government.
Check Also
FIDELITY Bank has empowered 26 customers with N34 million including 33 consolation prizes through its ...