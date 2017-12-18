Fidelity Bank empowers 26 Nigerians with N34m

FIDELITY Bank has empowered 26 customers with N34 million including 33 consolation prizes through its ‘Get Alert in Millions Reloaded’ promo. This was disclosed last week by the bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo during the 2nd draw of the promo held in Lagos.

The draw was witnessed by representatives of the National Lottery Commission as well as other regulatory bodies. Speaking during the event, Okonkwo, who was represented by the Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu said: “This is the largest amount we are giving out in the Get Alert promo in this period of December. Today we are giving N19 million.

This is in the second draw in this Get Alert in millions reloaded. There are 13 customers who will become full time millionaires. This means that the person will have in his/her account a sum which is not less than seven digits in the presentation day, “At the end of this draw we will be giving out N34 million in cash and 33 consolation prizes.

This is just the beginning. We still have N76 million and there is a final grand prize of N10 million.” The N34 million cash prize was part of the N110 million which would be given out to customers within the six months period of the promo.