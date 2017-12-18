Govs storm Aso Rock to celebrate Buhari’s birthday

State governors on Sunday stormed the Presidential Villa in Abuja to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on his 75th birthday, a report by Channels Television said.

“One of the first to arrive at the villa was Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State who had earlier presented the President with a birthday card,” the report said.

“President Buhari was later joined by his wife, Mrs Aisha, as well as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, his wife, Mrs Dolapo, and some state governors, at a small party where he cut the cake.

“The governors are Abudulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), and Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), among others,” the report added.

In another report, Channels quoted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as describing President Buhari as a dependable leader.

“He also said the President’s commitment to Nigeria has continued to serve as an example to him and to the country,” the station said about Osinbajo’s goodwill message to his boss.