Zenith, others lead Lagos security trust fund

Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading retail commercial banks and six other companies have been commended and awarded platinum prize for committing huge resources in support of securing lives and property in Lagos State. The other companies are; ̱Skye Bank, First Bank Plc; United Bank for Africa (UBA); Access Bank Plc; Dangote Group and MTN Foundation.

The top donor awards to the organisations were part of the activities at the 11th Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor of Lagos which coincided with the 10th anniversary of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) which took place on Wednesday in the new Banquet Hall at the Governor’s Office in Ikeja, Lagos. Handing over the award to the ‘Platinum 7’, at the well-attended meeting which had all stakeholders in security circles present, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, commended the companies for partnering with the state government through LSSTF to secure lives and property in the state by committing huge resources to the fight against criminality in the megacity.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Skye Bank, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, thanked the State Governor, LSSTF and other stakeholders for recognizing the efforts of the bank in combating crime in the state. Abiru noted that, there can be no meaningful progress where the peace of the state is under security threat. He used the opportunity to reach out to well-meaning Lagosians and residents in the state, especially the business community, to join hands with “the rest of us who have demonstrated corporate citizenship by supporting the state to combat crime.” The Skye Bank boss was represented by the directorate head, Lagos Business, Segun Opeke. Earlier, Chairman of the LSSTF, Mr. Hassan Oye-Odukale traced the history of the fund and commended the initiative and the transformation that it has had on crime fighting which according to him has become a model being copied by the federal, states and even other countries.