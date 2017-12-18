Zenith shares rated highest to lift NSE’s turnover by N51.5b

Heavy transactions in the shares of some banks especially Zenith International Bank and FBN Holdings, last week, lifted the volume of shares traded, as a turnover of 1.852 billion shares worth N51.523 billion were recorded in 23,863 deals by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

This volume of shares traded, was however higher than a total of 3.316 billion units valued at N36.451 billion that changed hands in 29,771 deals during the preceding week.

The financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.377 billion shares valued at N17.137 billion traded in 14,334 deals; thus contributing 74.35% to the total equity turnover volume.

The consumer goods industry followed with 175.880 million shares worth N8.044 billion in 4,882 deals.

The third place was occupied by the conglomerates industry with a turnover of 134.882 million shares worth N821.653 million in 1,108 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely – Zenith International Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Diamond Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 632.027 million shares worth N8.494 billion in 5,616 deals, contributing 34.13% to the total equity turnover volume.

Also traded during the week were a total of 1,120 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N14,179.00 executed in four deals, compared with a total of 1.189 million valued at N11.662 million that was transacted last week in 30 deals.

A total of 5,382 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N5.680 million were traded this week in 17 deals, compared with a total of 5,240 units valued at N4.406 million transacted last week in 23 deals

The NSE All-share index depreciated by 2.09% while the Market capitalisation appreciated by 0.04 to close the week at 38,436.08 and N13.678 trillion respectively.

In addition, all other indices finished lower during the week with the exception of the NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Lotus II Indices that appreciated by 0.68%, 4.54%, and 0.71% respectively while the NSE ASeM closed flat.

16 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 47 of the previous week. 46 equities depreciated in price, higher than 20 equities of the previous week, while 110 equities remained unchanged higher than 105 equities recorded in the preceding week.

Meanwhile, an additional volume of 49,465,731 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc were listed on the Daily Official List of the Exchange on the 15th of December, 2017.

The additional shares arose as a result of the Scrip Dividend Scheme offered to eligible shareholders of the company who elected to receive new ordinary shares in lieu of cash dividends with respect to the 5 kobo final dividend declared for the year ended 31 December 2016, as well as the 60 kobo interim dividend declared for the period ended 30 June 2017.

With this listing of 49,465,731 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has now increased from 10,000,000,000 to 10,049,465,731 ordinary shares.